MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man found dead on the side of a road in Harrison Township Monday was identified.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 58-year-old Mark Danley, of Dayton.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were sent to the 3200 block of Philadelphia Drive on the report of an unresponsive person on the side of the road. When they arrived, they found Danley, who appeared to have been hit by a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of Danley’s death has not been determined at this time. It’s not clear if the police are looking for a suspect at this time.

The incident is under investigation.