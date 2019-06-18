Man found alive in solid waste facility in Moraine

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was found alive in a trash load that was delivered to the Montgomery County Solid Waste Facility in Moraine Tuesday.

The man was found at approximately 7 am, according to Rumpke Waste and Recycling.

Solid Waste Facility crews called Moraine emergency personnel, who transported him to Kettering Hospital with injuries.

“We are very thankful to the first responders that were on scene immediately and acted so swiftly,” Randy Broadright, Rumpke area safety manager, said. “Rumpke is fully committed to working with local authorities on the investigation.

Moraine Police are investigating the incident.

