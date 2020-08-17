Man drowned while boating at Indian Lake State Park

LOGAN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A man drowned while boating at Indian Lake State Park Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

Officials say that Steven Opritza, 73, left his watercraft around 5 p.m. and did not return to the surface. He was found in time to perform CPR and transport him to Mary Rutan Hospital but would later die.

ODNR asks all Ohio residents to always wear a life jacket and pay close attention to local conditions when on the water. For more information regarding water safety visit the ODNR website.

