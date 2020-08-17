LOGAN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A man drowned while boating at Indian Lake State Park Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).
Officials say that Steven Opritza, 73, left his watercraft around 5 p.m. and did not return to the surface. He was found in time to perform CPR and transport him to Mary Rutan Hospital but would later die.
ODNR asks all Ohio residents to always wear a life jacket and pay close attention to local conditions when on the water. For more information regarding water safety visit the ODNR website.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Meteorologists seek to confirm 130-degree Death Valley temp, believed to be highest on Earth in over a century
- Man drowned while boating at Indian Lake State Park
- Several states considering legal action against Trump administration over USPS
- Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich to speak at Democratic National Convention
- 17-year-old dies in crash on Old Clifton Road