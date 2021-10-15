GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Darke County Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash in the intersection of State Route 49 and Arcanum-Bears Mill Road on Friday, October 15.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that crews from Arcanum Fire, Greenville Township Rescue, Tri-Village Rescue and CareFlight all responded to the crash.

Early investigations showed that a 92-year-old man was driving southbound on Arcanum-Bears Mill Road when he stopped before pulling into the intersection with State Route 49.

The Sheriff’s Office said that the 92-year-old’s vehicle was then struck by a black pick-up truck traveling northwest on State Route 49. The truck rolled twice before landing in the side ditch. The driver was uninjured in the crash.

The 92-year-old was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight where he later died of his injuries.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating this accident.