AUGLAIZE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is dead following a motorcycle accident in Auglaize County on Saturday evening.

Troopers from the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating the fatal motorcycle crash that occurred at approximately 6:48 p.m. on State Route 385, east of New Hampshire in Auglaize County.

The victim has been identified as Gustavo Cardenas Jr., 31, of Vaughnsville.

Mr. Cardenas was traveling westbound on State Route 385, drove off the right side of the roadway, struck a culvert, and then came to rest in the ditch.

Cardenas was thrown from the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead on the scene and was transported to Eley Funeral Homes in Wapakoneta.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Indian Lake Fire and EMS, the Auglaize County Coroner, Eley Funeral Homes, and Topps Towing.

Gastavo A. Cardenas Jr. was not wearing a helmet. Alcohol was not suspected in this crash.

The crash remains under investigation.