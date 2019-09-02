Live Now
LIVE TRACK: Cat. 5 Dorian pounds Bahamas, crawling toward Florida

Man dies from tractor accident in Mercer County

News
Posted: / Updated:
ambulanceweb_245556

CELINA (WDTN) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man dies from a tractor accident.

The call came in for the accident around 10:15 am on a private property near 6399 Fleetford Road in Celina.

According to a release, Douglas Randall, 57, of Celina, had been operating a Ford “8N” tractor in a wooded area beside his home. It appeared he had been attempting to remove a large log from the area when the tractor overturned and landed on him.

Randall was found pinned under the tractor.

According to a release, Randall was removed from under the tractor and transported by Celina EMS to Mercer Health Hospital in Coldwater.

Randal died from his injuries at the hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Celina EMS and the Celina Fire Department.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS