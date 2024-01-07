HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A fatal crash occurred on the morning of Jan. 6.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the intersection of Needmore Road and Wadsworth Road for an injury crash. The crash occurred around 9 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Upon arrival, deputies found one vehicle involved in the crash, in which the driver sustained life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died as a result.

Preliminary investigation shows the vehicle, a Subaru Outback, was traveling westbound on Needmore Road near Wadsworth Road, when it went left of center, entered the eastbound lanes of travel and struck a utility pole.

The crash remains under investigation by the Traffic Services Unit of the MCSO.