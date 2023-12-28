SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A man has died after being shot in the head in Springfield last Thursday.

According to Springfield Police, the shooting occurred on Dec. 21 in the 600 block of West Euclid Avenue.

Police and medics responded to the area on reports of a shooting around 4:30 p.m. last Thursday. Upon arrival, they found the man shot in the head.

He was provided aid on scene before being transported to the hospital via CareFlight.

It is unknown why the shooting occurred.

Police have stated that there have been no arrests made in connection with the shooting and are asking that if anyone has any information, to contact Springfield police at 937-324-7716.