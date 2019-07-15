Man dies after car hits wall in Dayton

Police investigate a fatal crash on W. Third Street in Dayton on Monday, July 15, 2019. (Photo: Bear Everett)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is dead after an early morning crash in Dayton.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. Monday on W. Third Street, near N. Decker Avenue.

A car ran off the road and hit a wall near a business.

The man driving was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he later died.

Authorities say the man may have suffered a medical condition.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

