Man dead after shooting in Dayton

Police investigate a fatal shooting on W. Norman St. in Dayton on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. (Photo: Robert Morgan)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is dead after a late night shooting in Dayton.

A 911 caller reported hearing men arguing, before hearing gunshots on West Norman Street, near Mayfair Road, just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers responded to the call and found a man dead from a gunshot wound. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Police have not released any suspect information.

Homicide detectives are leading the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Dayton Police.

