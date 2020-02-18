Man who cut off ankle bracelet, fled after arson now jailed

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man caught on camera setting a car on fire and later firing shots at a home is now in jail.

Jordan Gay was arrested Feb 14, 2020 after he failed to show at a Nov. 2019 sentencing hearing. (Photo: Montgomery County Jail)

The U.S. Marshals were looking for Jordan Gay after he cut off his ankle bracelet and failed to show for his sentencing hearing, scheduled for November 26, 2019. Gay was convicted of the March 2019 arson and improper discharge of a firearm in October 2019.

Dayton Police arrested Gay Friday, February 14 and he is now in the Montgomery County Jail. The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said it is still determining what, if any, additional charges Gay may face as well as his new sentencing date.

Surveillance video shows the suspect, later identified as Gay, walk up to the victim’s truck and begin pouring gasoline down the windshield. Flames erupt shortly after and Gay runs off, all while smoking a cigarette.

The victim comes out of his home a short time later and moves another car in his driveway away from the blaze, and as he does so, prosecutors say Gay drove by and fires shots at the man.

The victim was not injured.