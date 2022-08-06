SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A Centerville man has been convicted of aggravated vehicular homicide following a deadly Sugarcreek Township crash that happened in April 2020.

Jacob E. Entingh, 22, of Centerville, was convicted by a jury of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, Aggravated Vehicular Assault and Operating a Motor Vehicle While Impaired.

On April 19, 2020, Entingh drove a vehicle occupied by three passengers in Sugarcreek Township into an intersection located at Wilmington Dayton Road and Conference Road.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred around 11:45 p.m. when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign.

Entingh entered the t-intersection at nearly 100 mph, proceeding to hit the guard rail and several trees.

All four people in the vehicle were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

One passenger was killed, and two other passengers had to be airlifted to hospitals with substantial injuries.

Entingh was found outside the vehicle standing in the street.

A state trooper observed the odor of alcohol coming from Entingh, and Entingh made various statements to police and medical personnel that he had ingested beer, LSD and marijuana at various times prior to the crash.

Police later recovered a social media video taken from inside the car just prior to the crash showing Entingh operating the vehicle in a reckless manner.

The court has not set a sentencing date. Entingh faces a maximum sentence of up to 18 years in prison.

“This case is another tragic example of the dangers of combining substance abuse, in any form, with the operation of a motor vehicle,” Greene County Prosecuting Attorney David D. Hayes said.

“The state is grateful for the jury’s guilty verdicts in this case, but our hearts continue to ache for the victims.”