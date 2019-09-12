Man conscious after being struck by bus

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was hit by a Miami Valley Child Development Center bus late Wednesday afternoon.
Regional dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened just before 5 pm in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Smithville Road.
Officials say the man was conscious and breathing after the incident. It is unclear at this time if he suffered serious injury.
2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.
