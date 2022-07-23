OXFORD, Miss. — A man has been charged with murder in connection to the disappearance of University of Mississippi graduate Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee, the Oxford Police Department announced Friday.

Oxford Police have identified the suspect as 22-year-old Sheldon Timothy Herrington of Grenada, Mississippi. No bond has not been set at this time.

Oxford Police say law enforcement agencies are still working to find Lee’s body at this time.

This comes two weeks after Lee was reported missing. He was last seen on July 8 leaving the Campus Walk Apartments in Oxford, Mississippi.

Officers believe he was visiting someone at Molly Barr Trails at the time.

Jimmie Lee, 20

Investigators announced that search warrants were issued in the case on July 15. Authorities also said around a dozen search warrants were issued on physical and digital entities.

Family and friends recently held a hope rally for Lee in Oxford as investigators reviewed surveillance video and tried to determine what happened.

Family members previously told WREG that Lee was heavily involved in the LGBTQ community, but they don’t believe it has anything to do with his appearance.

According to the Ole Miss Bussiness School-Undergraduate Program’s Facebook page, Herrington also attended the University of Mississippi and is a recent graduate.

Attorney Carlos Moore announced on Twitter that he and Kevin Horan will represent Herrington in the trial.

“I have been retained to represent Tim Herrington along with Kevin Horan. Although he has been charged with a serious crime he is presumed innocent. We will vigorously defend him and look forward to clearing his good name.” Attorney Carlos Moore

The investigation is still ongoing, and updates will be given at a later time.

If you have any information about this case, you are urged to contact Oxford Police at 662-232-2400, the University Police Department at 662-915-7234, and Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8477.

You can also directly message the Oxford Police Department and university police on Facebook and Twitter.