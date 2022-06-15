MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is being held on drug-related charges after police found cocaine and methamphetamine during a search in Miami County.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said officers went to the 700 block of Boal Avenue and the 1000 block of Eleanor Avenue to execute search warrants Tuesday.

The following items were seized: cocaine, methamphetamine, digital scales, U.S. currency, a cocaine press, additional drug paraphernalia, four motor vehicles and one ATV.

(Photo/Miami County Sheriff’s Office)

Police arrested 34-year-old Marquis Purter, of Piqua, and placed him in the Miami County Jail. He is charged with manufacturing of drugs, trafficking cocaine and trafficking methamphetamine. Purter is currently on parole for a previous drug-related arrest.

Police the search warrants were executed after a several months long investigation into drug trafficking in Miami County.