UPDATE: In a Saturday morning announcement, Columbus Police said the suspect, Christopher O. Smith, was arrested just before 11:00 p.m. on Friday near Sullivant Ave. and Warren Ave. His first court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

Read below for a full report on this shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after a Thursday night shooting at one of the city’s homeless shelters, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The victims were identified Friday as 40-year-old Rodney Reavish and 36-year-old Amanda K. Perkins. This was the 69th and 70th homicide of 2022.

Christopher O. Smith is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, July 18

CPD said it first got a report of a shooting at 10:56 p.m. at the Van Buren Emergency Shelter in the 500 block of Van Buren Drive. When officers got to the scene, they found Reavish and Perkins shot. Medical crews came to the scene and pronounced one dead at 11:07 p.m., and the other at 11:11 p.m. A photo taken at the scene at 1:46 a.m. showed officers had set up yellow crime scene tape as they investigated into Friday morning.

Detectives learned about a confrontation at the shelter that may have resulted in the shooting. In a 6:24 a.m. update, CPD said it issued arrest warrants for two counts of murder for Christopher O. Smith, 35. Detectives obtained video of the incident, which CPD said tied Smith to the crime.

In an earlier update, Columbus police said they were looking for a black Dodge Avenger they believe Smith used to drive away.

The YMCA of Central Ohio, which runs the shelter, released a statement at 10:11 regarding the shooting:

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic events and loss of life that occurred; our sincere condolences are with the family and loved ones of the individuals involved. The health and safety of the women, children and families residing in the Van Buren Emergency Shelter is the utmost priority for the YMCA team who lead and operate the shelter. We are working to minimize the impact on shelter residents while fully cooperating with the Columbus police as they investigate.” YMCA of Central Ohio