HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A man is now in custody after a robbery that happened on Monday morning in West Virginia.

Huntington Police say that 45-year-old Jermaine Puryear, of Huntington, allegedly entered the Olive Street Market around 9:20 a.m. and asked the employee for lottery tickets. They say that when she turned to get the tickets, Puryear pulled out a pistol and demanded money from the cash register. She complied, and Puryear fled the market on foot, according to police.

Police say they arrested Jermaine Puryear and found the stolen cash along with the gun used to commit the robbery.

Puryear was charged with armed robbery. He is also wanted out of Columbus, Ohio for the same crime.