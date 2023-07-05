DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man showed up to a local hospital after reportedly being shot in Springfield, police say.

According to the Springfield Police Department, a man showed up at a local hospital telling authorities that he had been shot on the 2000 block of W. Main Street in Springfield. He was later transferred to Miami Valley Hospital via a medical helicopter.

At this time, there is little information on a possible suspect. Police say the person reportedly shot had not been cooperative.

The incident remains under investigation.