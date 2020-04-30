Make water rise in this air pressure experiment

Sunshine filled the Miami Valley on Monday. High pressure resulted in clear skies and warmer temperatures.

The pressure will continue to drop through Wednesday night as a low-pressure weather system tracks across the Buckeye state.

At the center of the high pressure, there is sinking air. Sinking air results in clear skies. As pressure increases, temperatures increase too.

As the pressure decreases the temperature also decreases. Low pressure is associated with rising air. Rising air results in clouds and precipitation.

QUESTION: How can water rise?

HYPOTHESIS: If the pressure decreases, then the water will rise.

MATERIALS: plate or a container with a flat surface that will hold water

glass or clear cup

small candle that will fit in the glass

lighter, or matches

water

food dye (optional)

EXPERIMENT: Fill the plate with water.

Add food dye to the water for a visual effect.

Place the candle in the center of the plate of water.

Use the lighter to light the candle.

Place the cup upside down over the candle.

OBSERVATION: Watch as the candle burns out, the water will rise up into the glass.

CONCLUSION: When the candle is lit, there is a source of heat. The higher temperatures leads to higher pressure. The candle goes out because of a lack of oxygen. When the candle goes out, there is no longer any heat. The pressure drops. As the pressure drops the water rises. The atmosphere is thicker as the temperature and pressure rises. The thickness of the atmosphere is less when the temperature and pressure drops.