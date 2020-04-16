Make a snowstorm at home using chemistry

The atmosphere has to be just right for snow to fall as it did in the Miami Valley on April 15.

Even though it’s cold outside heat from the sun is still required. The heat will warm surfaces of water. The water will begin to evaporate. In this process liquid water is transformed into a gas. Water vapor then rises high up into the sky.

It is very cold the higher in the atmosphere the water vapor rises. This will cause the water vapor to condense back into a liquid. Through condensation clouds form. It is so cold that the water droplet will freeze on a particle high up in the atmosphere such as dust or pollen. An ice crystal develops and more water droplets will freeze on the crystal and a snowflake will grow until it is too heavy for the air to support it and it falls to the ground.

The temperature in the cloud must be less than 24 degrees for a snow flake to form. Snow forms best when the temperature is 5 degrees in the cloud.

If the air temperature below the cloud is more than 34 degrees for more than 2000 feet, than the snowflake will melt. If the temperature is not to warm or the warm layer is less than 2000 feet thick, than the snowflake can refreeze becoming sleet.

It is almost impossible to simulate these conditions in your house, so we will use a couple of different variable to simulate snow in a jar.

QUESTION: How can I make a snow storm?

HYPOTHESIS: If I can create a gas and make it rise in an oil substance, then I can get it to rise and fall similar to water vapor and snow.

MATERIALS: Jar, water, oil, acrylic white paint, and Alka-Seltzer

A jar is the best because you can keep it and use it over and over again. I do not have a jar so I will use a glass. It is also best to use a clear oil such as baby oil.

EXPERIMENT: First fill the jar about 1/4th of the way with water.

Add about a teaspoon of white acrylic paint to the water. Mix it together. You can also add glitter if you would like a little sparkle.

Fill the rest of the jar almost to the top with oil. You can use any type of cooking oil, but baby oil works the best because it is clear.

Crush an the Alka-Seltzer into several pieces.

Drop a piece into the jar and watch what happens.

Continue to add pieces of Alka-Seltzer to keep the storm going or add to the intensity.

OBSERVATION: Bubbles climb to the top of the oil and float back down like a snowflake in the atmosphere.

CONCLUSION: The Alka-Seltzer is made with anhydrous citric acid and sodium bicarbonate. The gas, carbon dioxide is formed when these mix with water.

The oil acts very similar to the atmosphere. Water cannot rise alone. It needs heat to evaporate and external forces such as cold fronts to help it rise high up in the atmosphere. In this case the water needs carbon dioxide to help it rise through the oil.

Once the carbon dioxide is released at the top of the oil the water and paint associated with the bottle are too heavy and fall back to the surface like a snow flake.

When water vapor is less dense than the air around it. It will rise just like the carbon dioxide in the experiment. Once the water vapor condenses and crystalizes it becomes more dense than the air around it and it will fall to the ground.