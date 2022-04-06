WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A portion of Alex Bell Road and Mad River Road will be shut down for a significant amount of time while crews install a roundabout at the intersection of the two roads.

According to a release by the Washington Township Engineers, this construction will close the intersection of Alex Bell Road and Mad River Road on Monday, April 18. The intersection will be closed for an anticipated four months, provided there are no delays.

The engineers said that this should bring the current level of service from an ‘F’ to an A, saving motorists time and fuel consumption as well as reducing air pollution. Roundabouts on average reduce total crashes by 35%, injuries by 76% and fatalities by 90%.

And this project will not only increase the safety but also the aesthetics of the surrounding community, engineers said. Landscape architects from the design consultant, American Structurepoint, plan to landscape the roundabout with over 800 perennials, 130 deciduous shrubs, 190 evergreen shrubs, and six sweetbay magnolia trees at the intersection.

During the closure, drivers should take one of the following recommended detours.

Alex Bell Rd. Westbound: McEwen Road to SR 725 to SR 741 to Alex Bell Road

Alex Bell Rd. Eastbound: Munger Road to Mad River Road to Yankee Street to SR 725 to McEwen Road to Alex Bell Road

Mad River Rd. Southbound: Whipp Road to Far Hills Avenue (SR 48) to Alex Bell Road to McEwen Road to SR 725 to Mad River Road.

Mad River Rd. Northbound: Yankee Street to SR 725 to McEwen Road to Alex Bell Road to SR 48 to Whipp Road to Mad River Road.