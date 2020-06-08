Lunch and breakfast provided by Dayton Public Schools this Summer

Belmont High School is one of 40 locations Dayton Public Schools distributed food on Monday.

The DPS Summer Food Program started on June 8, and will continue through July 24.

“It’s great, you know the teachers and the faculty, they’re thinking of the students,” Jeremiah Anthony said.

All children 18 and under are eligible to receive free meals.

“You know that really shows how much they care,” Anthony said.

Belmont High School is one of 40 stops the district will be at Monday and Wednesday. Another one is at New Hope Lutheran Church.

Marie Moore is the administrative assistant at New Hope Lutheran Church.

“I think it’s a phenomenal opportunity,” Moore said, “to be a focal point for the community.”

On Mondays and Tuesdays families can pick up two days of breakfast and lunch for each student . On Wednesday and Thursday three days of meals are provided. There is a separate list of pick-up locations for Tuesday and Thursday.

“So that the families know this is a place where they can pick up wholesome meals from a reliable source,” Moore said.

The truck is only at each location for 10-20 minutes.

“I’m looking forward to working with DPS the whole summer,” Moore said.

The church is working on passing out flyers so the community is aware they can come to them for meals from Dayton Public Schools.

“It is truly in my heart that people can choose anything that they want. You can choose anything you want, but you should not ever have to choose to be hungry,” Moore said.