Lt. Governor: 1,000 people will be added to unemployment call center this week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – At Saturday’s media briefing, Lt. Governor Jon Husted discussed the ongoing issues with the state’s unemployment system.

More than 430,000 Ohioans are out of a job because of the coronavirus. The state has created a “job search” feature through the Department of Health’s Covid-19 website.

More than 21,000 jobs are available, including nurses and technical support staff.

But people are still struggling to register and collect unemployment benefits. Lt. Governor Husted says this week 1,000 people will be added to the call center, and the website remains open 24/7. “We have seen dramatic improvement over the past week with this, we expect to see dramatic improvement over the next week. I am very sympathetic to their situation, that’s why it’s something we are daily engaged at improving to serve them. Because I know that people out there are worried and scared, and are facing these challenges.”