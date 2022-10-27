Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted is coming to the area for a ribbon cutting of a White Castle plant.

According to a release, the lieutenant governor will make remarks and participate in the ribbon cutting ceremony at “The House That Bill Built”, White Castle’s retail food manufacturing plant at 1614 Capstone Way in Vandalia.

The White Castle plant was expanded in order to keep up with the demand for their famous sliders. The construction project to double the facility began in July 2021 at a price of $27 million.

Additional officials at the ribbon cutting will include White Castle officials, Ohio State Treasurer Robert Sprague, and City of Dayton, Vandalia and Montgomery County officials.