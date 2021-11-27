A chilly weekend with highs running below normal. Normal high is 48. Today a clipper system may bring in a low chance of light rain this afternoon.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. PM light rain possible. High 43

TONIGHT: Evening light rain or flurries. Mostly cloudy. Low 32

SUNDAY: Gusty winds and chilly. Highs near 40

A nice warm up is in store for next week. Still chilly on Monday with highs in the low 40s. But temperatures rebound into the mid to upper 50s by mid week and very low chances of precipitation.