Love Northridge clean up draws volunteers for a 5th year, tornado recovery still a focus

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Saturday Morning, volunteers gathered at Northridge High School to lend a hand with the 5th annual Love Northridge Community Clean Up.

Organizers say in the past they’ve seen more than 200 people show up to participate, but turn out has been lower since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Although it’s been more than two years since the Memorial Day tornadoes there’s still a lot of areas that need attention.

This is where they start cleaning trash, hedging bushes and otherwise beautifying their beloved neighborhood.

The event is sponsored and supported by the First Heavy Metal Church of Christ along with other area organizations.

“You meet a lot of new people we make a lot of new friends, we have fun. It’s hard work but we have so much fun and you get to know somebody on a different level,” said Julie Loomis, one of the clean up coordinators.

The volunteers worked on more than a dozen Northridge properties. While leaders say they hope that next year they can get more volunteers, they say they were grateful for those who took the time to make a difference.

“We’d always love more. I would take 2,000 people…but at the same time, I know that the people who showed up today are the ones who are actually going to be here to do what needs to be done. And I thank everyone of those guys who showed up today,” said Paul Wiley, another of the clean up coordinators.