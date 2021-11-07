More sunshine and bright blue skies are in store for the Miami Valley today as temperatures recover into the low 60s this afternoon. Sun wakes up an hour earlier now that we are back to Eastern Standard Time. Sunrise today, 7:13 AM and sunset tonight is at 5:28 PM.

TODAY: Sunny. High 62

TONIGHT: Clear. Low 38

MONDAY: Sunny and warmer. High 67

Dry and mild weather continues through Wednesday. On Veteran’s Day(Thursday), the weather pattern changes with rain developing. Rain chances and cooler weather is expected through Saturday.