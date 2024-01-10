Related video: A need for volunteers as a key component to success for non-profits.

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — A revitalized volunteer program has hit the streets of Centerville.

According to a release, the City of Centerville initiated a major change to how they recognize volunteer work, through a program they have coined Volunteer Centerville.

Volunteer Centerville is “aimed at recruiting and retaining volunteers to support the City’s mission, vision and values.”

The municipal volunteer program of Centerville was initially known as CIVIC, founded in 1984. The name change is meant to embrace the progress made in the City’s volunteer efforts.

Over 90,000 people volunteered during City events in 2023.

Here is a list of opportunities to participate in Volunteer Centerville:

Benham’s Grove

Building Inspection Department

Centerville Police Department

City Events

City Manager’s Office

Clerk of Council’s Office

Community Resources Department

Engineering Department

Planning Department

Public Works Department

The Golf Club at Yankee Trace

Zoning Inspection Department

Volunteers receive a Volunteer Centerville polo, food vouchers for the events worked, an invite to the annual Volunteer Salute banquet, and other more specialized perks based on the specific volunteer opportunity.

An online form is available for prospective volunteers to apply. Eligibility is open for residents outside of the Centerville as well. The form can be found here.