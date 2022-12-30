Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — 2022 was a big year for development in Downtown Dayton with numerous projects underway.

Nick Moeller enjoys serving up his locally brewed beers at Moeller Brew Barn. It is one of the newest businesses to open up shop in Downtown this year.

“We feel like we’ve really been welcomed to the city,” Moeller said.

Moeller said Downtown was perfect for his Dayton location since a new hotel will be opening right next door in 2023, and it sits across from Day Air Ballpark.

“We just know that there’s so much traffic down here and really good exposure. And now people come in the door and we show them or help them have a good time, and they spread the word and keep coming back,” Moeller said.

This growth can be seen across the downtown area with close to a dozen projects under development in 2022. From construction of new apartments in the Fire Blocks District, to a new hotel in the Water Street District, and the second phase of the Dayton Arcade.

Sandy Gudorf is the President of the Downtown Dayton Partnership.

“I think people, businesses, developers continue to invest here because of all the energy. When you have more residents, more people moving in, more density in businesses and such, that adds to all the excitement,” Gudrof explained.

Crawford Hoying, one of the lead developers in the Dayton area, is also close to opening two new apartment buildings: The Sutton and The Monument. Gudorf said the revitalization of the downtown shows just how important it is to the local economy.

“Quite often when businesses are looking at where to go, where to locate or where to grow, or when people think about whether they want to move into our community, quite often downtown is where people look. It’s the front door of our community,” Gudorf said.

Looking ahead to 2023, construction will continue on the old Mendelsons building, which is being turned into apartments and a mixed-use space. The former Algonquin Hotel on Ludlow St. is also moving forward to be redeveloped into new apartments and restaurant space.

These projects are providing a promising future for Downtown Dayton.

“2022 has been great. We have a lot of successes to build on. We think 2023 is going to be even better. We’re looking forward to the Dragon season and really we’re looking forward to a good winter, and just welcoming people in and having a good time,” Moeller said.