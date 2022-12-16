Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

PLAIN CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A newbuild in Plain City is on the market for $4.2 million, complete with opulent finishes, an open floor plan and an expansive outdoor space.

A 10,300 square-foot home in Jerome Village. (Courtesy Photo/Keller Williams Consultants)

Located at 11103 Plum Ridge Place, this property sits on 0.76 acres inside Jerome Village off of I-270 and U.S. 33 connecting to Glacier Ridge Metro Park and a short commute to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. The luxury community spans 1,900 acres, 16 home builders and 11 architectural styles.

Constructed in 2022, the 10,300 square-foot home is three levels and features six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and a spacious kitchen opening to a two-story great room. The automated smart also includes a wine room, a library and four fireplaces.

Inside a 10,300 square-foot home in Jerome Village. (Courtesy Photo/Keller Williams Consultants)

Inside a 10,300 square-foot home in Jerome Village. (Courtesy Photo/Keller Williams Consultants)

Inside a 10,300 square-foot home in Jerome Village. (Courtesy Photo/Keller Williams Consultants)

Inside a 10,300 square-foot home in Jerome Village. (Courtesy Photo/Keller Williams Consultants)

Inside a 10,300 square-foot home in Jerome Village. (Courtesy Photo/Keller Williams Consultants)

Inside a 10,300 square-foot home in Jerome Village. (Courtesy Photo/Keller Williams Consultants)

The gourmet kitchen is complete with marble countertops, large cabinetry and a butler’s pantry. The main floor leads to an expansive 1,400 square-foot deck with a screened-in porch and an entertaining space.

Below the main floor is a walkout lower level heading out to a backyard large enough for a pool to be constructed. Rounding out the property’s features is a four-car garage, a workout space and a media room.

A 10,300 square-foot home in Jerome Village. (Courtesy Photo/Keller Williams Consultants)

A 10,300 square-foot home in Jerome Village. (Courtesy Photo/Keller Williams Consultants)

A 10,300 square-foot home in Jerome Village. (Courtesy Photo/Keller Williams Consultants)

Inside a 10,300 square-foot home in Jerome Village. (Courtesy Photo/Keller Williams Consultants)

Inside a 10,300 square-foot home in Jerome Village. (Courtesy Photo/Keller Williams Consultants)

Inside a 10,300 square-foot home in Jerome Village. (Courtesy Photo/Keller Williams Consultants)

