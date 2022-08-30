KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Kettering Health Foundation is hosting its 20th annual Ribbon of Hope luncheon in October featuring keynote speaker, former Good Morning America host Joan Lunden.

Lunden is an award-winning journalist, bestselling author, television host, and motivational speaker. For nearly 40 years, Lunden greeted viewers each day on Good Morning America, making her the longest-running female host ever on early morning television.

In June of 2014, Lunden was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer. At the luncheon, she will explain how she turned her diagnosis into an opportunity to become an advocate and help others.

The event features health and wellness vendors, boutique shopping, a nationally renowned speaker and an opportunity to support the Women’s Wellness Fund.

Kettering Health Foundation’s Women’s Wellness Fund provides breast imaging services and other women’s cancer care to uninsured or underserved women in the Dayton area.

Since 1995, the fund has raised $2.2 million, helped more than 15,000 women and provided nearly $1M to support the purchase of new tomography units at multiple Kettering Health Breast Center locations.

The luncheon is set to be held on October 14 at Sinclair Ponitz Center from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Those interested in attending the event or becoming a sponsor can register online here.