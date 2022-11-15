Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — For nearly a century and a half, the Longfellow School has stood as a landmark in Grafton Hill near the Art Institute.

Now, a unique plan is in the works to turn the building into an LGBTQA senior housing community.

CareSource, a nonprofit health plan, is donating one million dollars to support the development of a 126-unit, age 55-plus residential community that will be intentionally programmed as welcoming and enriching for the LGBTQA community and allies.

The goal is to make the senior living facility viable for the residents who live there.