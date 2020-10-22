Long lines as Greene County remains on track for record-high early voting turnout

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – With hundreds of voters lined up outside the Greene County Board of Elections each day, the county is on track for record-high early in-person voting, officials say.

Wait times for early in-person voting have ranged from 45 minutes to two and a half hours, according to Llyn McCoy, Greene County Board of Elections director.

Some voters casting their ballots mid-day Thursday reported waiting about an hour and 45 minutes to get inside the building.

“I did not expect this long a wait,” said Barb Lauderback, who was in line to vote Thursday. “That’s why I was voting today hoping it would not be this long.”

“I think it’s great,” said Mikayla Horn, another voter. “I love it. I love to see people supporting their country.”

On average, about 1,000 people are voting early in-person in Greene County each day, McCoy said.

That’s slightly more than the roughly 900 voters nearby Clark County is seeing daily, according to Jason Baker, Clark County Board of Elections director. Early Wednesday afternoon in Springfield, 2 NEWS found little to no line.

The difference? According to McCoy, Greene County doesn’t have a bigger site with enough space to allow more workers to check voters in.

“We’ve got four people checking in voters, whereas in Clark and Montgomery, I think they may have 10, even in Montgomery 20 people checking in voters,” McCoy explained.

As of late Thursday afternoon, 9,995 ballots have been cast in-person in Greene County, according to county elections data. Non-affiliated voters account for 3,685 of those ballots.

About 1,500 more registered Republicans have cast ballots in-person than Democrats, with 3,908 and 2,401 voters, respectively.

“In 2016, we had I think approximately 17,000 [early in-person votes],” McCoy said. “So I think we’re going to top that easily.”

As for mail-in voting, Greene County elections data shows 35,198 ballots have been requested as of late Thursday afternoon, and 10,601 ballots have been returned.

Registered Democrats have mailed in 4,085 ballots so far, and registered Republicans have mailed in 3,292 ballots, according to board of elections data. Non-affiliated voters have returned 3,221 mail-in ballots.