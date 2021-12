LOGAN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in finding a teenager.

Antonio Fahle ran away sometime between 10:00 p.m. Wednesday night and 6:00 a.m. Thursday morning. He has family that lives in the Dayton area, but his whereabouts is unknown.

Fahle is 14 years old, about 6’4” and weighs 175 pounds. He currently has braces.

If you have any information, please call (937) 592-5731.