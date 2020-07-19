Lockington FD adjusts fundraiser for pandemic

LOCKINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sunday afternoon the Lockington Fire Department sold meals to raise money for the department.

Because of the coronavirus, the department changed to drive-through-only for the event. People drove up to the station and picked up a chicken or porkchop meal.

Fire Chief Jon Adams says the department is saving to buy a new rescue truck. “To help raise funds, we’re continually improving our equipment, it’s all expensive. We’re doing a chicken dinner, just doing drive thru because of the virus, everyone’s concerned about that, so we adapted to still be able to have our chicken.”

The department has been doing the fundraiser for about 20 years.