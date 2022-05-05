DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Tornado Survivor Pathways to Homeownership Program was awarded the 2022 Innovative Project of the Year by the National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) for their efforts to address the needs of families affected by the tornadoes that tore through the Greater Dayton region.

Nearly 3 years ago, the destruction in the wake of 19 tornadoes on May 27, 2019 left thousands of individuals and families in need of shelter and basic necessities.

Since then, the Tornado Survivor Pathways to Homeownership Program has helped tornado-impacted renters to become first-time homeowners, as well as helping to stabilize tornado-impacted neighborhoods through investment in new, owner-occupied housing and to disrupt generational poverty cycles.