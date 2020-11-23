Local stores making preparations for Black Friday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Businesses across the Miami Valley are preparing for Black Friday. With the pandemic, stores are having to make some major adjustments to this year’s big sales event.

“We are definitely going to be doing temperature checks. Masks will be enforced,” said Vaniti Byrd, the owner, Baba Love Organics in Downtown Dayton.

For two years, she hosted the Soulmate Market, a Black Friday event where Daytonians can shop with dozens of small businesses in one space, but because of the pandemic, this year will be different.

“We’re actually now going to be hosting those vendors in our space. Instead of doing one big event, we’ll do a four week segment where we’ll have two small businesses in this space,” she said.

Bigger retailers are also making adjustments. The manager of Kohl’s in Miamisburg said they’ll be enforcing all of the safety protocols put in place when their store reopened.

“Things like requiring masks for all of our associates. Sanitization procedures throughout the store. Wiping down registers in between customer transactions, we focus a lot on spacing throughout the store as well pushing fixtures back to get more space in the aisles,” said Kyle Taylor.

The Downtown Dayton Partnership has created a list of local, independent businesses to find unique gifts. More information is available here.