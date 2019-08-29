Local state legislators introduce permanent replacement housing bill

COLUMBUS (WDTN) – Three local state representatives introduced a bill Thursday to create a new program that encourages “construction or rehabilitation of suitable rental housing after natural disasters.”

The Permanent Replacement Housing Program, introduced by Reps. Jim Butler (R-Oakwood), J. Todd Smith (R-Farmersville), and Rick Perales (R-Beavercreek), would also assist displaced renters until they can take possession of the newly prepared housing.

The representatives are expected to talk more on the bill Thursday afternoon.

