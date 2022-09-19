FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Fairfield High School traditionally hosts two blood drives later in the school year, but a Sept. 16 blood drive was held in response to the “Make-A-Wish” Foundation request of senior Will Davis, who was diagnosed with leukemia in December.

Compassion for Will inspired Fairfield High School to hurriedly schedule a new fall blood drive, according to a release from the Community Blood Center.

“He hasn’t been in school since December,” Fairfield Assistant Principal Dr. Rebecca Salyers said.

“It’s been a rollercoaster for him with good days and bad days. I talked to his mom yesterday. He’s received 58 units of blood since he was diagnosed. That’s why he wanted to have a blood drive. This is his ‘Make-A-Wish.’ He’s a remarkable kid.”

Will’s classmates responded with 140 registering to donate, including 112 first-time donors and 101 donations for 101% of collection goal.