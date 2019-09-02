Local Red Cross volunteers deploy to East Coast

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Many local groups are looking to help those in the path of Hurricane Dorian, including volunteers with the Dayton area Red Cross.

Monday morning, two members of the Dayton chapter of the Red Cross will be hitting the road and heading to the East Coast.

At 9:15 a.m., according to a release from the Red Cross, Alan Schussheim of Troy and Mark Howell of Dayton will drive an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) to the coast.

Typically, these ERVs act as mobile feeding vehicles or are used to distribute emergency supplies.

The vehicles are pre-positioned around the country so they can rapidly deploy to support disaster operations like aid in the aftermath of a hurricane.

According to the Red Cross, two more ERVs will be leaving from Cincinnati Monday morning as well to help with disaster aid.

2NEWS will have a crew at the Dayton Red Cross chapter as the volunteers deploy and will update this story with more details on their mission.