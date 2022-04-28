YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) – A zoning request for two dozen Dave Chappelle shows to be held in Greene County this summer was approved.

The Board of Zoning Appeals of Miami Township held a public hearing on Thursday, April 28 at 7 p.m. to decide whether to approve or deny Steve Wirrig’s, owner of the Wirrig Pavilion, variance request to host Chappelle’s performances at the Wirrig Pavilion.

The unanimous decision that the shows will go on was made after nearly two and a half hours of testimony, plus an additional hour with the board members.

Comedian Dave Chappelle will host the 24 events this summer as part of his “Cornfield Shows,” that he held in Yellow Springs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The topics discussed regarding the shows were how much they affected peoples’ mental health during the pandemic and how much they impact the lives of small business owners.

Wirrig said the shows brought in millions of dollars to the state of Ohio, Dayton, Greene County and Yellow Springs.

The first show is set to start May 26. Wirrig said the planning will begin now.