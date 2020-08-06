Zoning board prepares to vote on continuation of Chappelle comedy shows

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) – Dave Chappelle’s popup comedy shows in Greene County are in jeopardy Thursday as a zoning board prepares to vote on whether they will be allowed to continue.

Since the shows started in May, they have drawn hundreds to the Village from across the country but neighbors aren’t happy, saying the event doesn’t pass Miami Township zoning laws.

Four times a week, the comedian along with a host of other celebrity performers headline “Dave Chappelle and Friends” in an intimate, socially distanced affair at the Wirrig Pavillion.

Tickets sell quietly but quickly with many guidelines in place to encourage social distancing and safety.

Documents from Greene County Public Health show Chappelle’s team outlining their plans for safe shows. But it was recently decided by the Miami Township zoning director that the pavilion is zoned for agriculture and residence, not business or commercial events.

The owners of the Wirrig Pavillion are asking for a temporary exception to allow the shows to continue through October 4.

The board is expected to vote Thursday at 6 p.m. whether they will grant the temporary exception, not grant it at all, or grant it with new limitations.