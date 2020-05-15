Zombie Dogz closing restaurant permanently, plans to return with food truck

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Gourmet hot dog establishment “Zombie Dogz” announced Friday that they will be closing their restaurant permanently.

In a social media post, owners say the past year has been a trying one, and sales have consistently been down. When the pandemic brought on a two-month closure, this only made it more difficult for the restaurant to stay above water.

They say they hope to start back with a food truck once they can safely do so. Noting the cancellation of most festivals in the area for the year, owners say “we’ll do what we can.”

“We want to thank everyone of you for years of constant support and love. Thank you for everything you have always done for us. We love you all and we can’t wait to get out there and see you at the food truck,” they said.

No launch date was given for the food truck service.