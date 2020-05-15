1  of  3
Breaking News
Kettering Police look for missing teen Man killed in Dayton shooting identified Woman sentenced for gross abuse of Grandmother’s corpse, stored body in basement
Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Zombie Dogz closing restaurant permanently, plans to return with food truck

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Gourmet hot dog establishment “Zombie Dogz” announced Friday that they will be closing their restaurant permanently.

In a social media post, owners say the past year has been a trying one, and sales have consistently been down. When the pandemic brought on a two-month closure, this only made it more difficult for the restaurant to stay above water.

They say they hope to start back with a food truck once they can safely do so. Noting the cancellation of most festivals in the area for the year, owners say “we’ll do what we can.”

“We want to thank everyone of you for years of constant support and love. Thank you for everything you have always done for us. We love you all and we can’t wait to get out there and see you at the food truck,” they said.

No launch date was given for the food truck service.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS