Zoe Dell Nutter, widow of Ervin J. Nutter, dies at 104

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Zoe Dell Lantis Nutter, the widow of Ervin J. Nutter, has died. She was 104.

Her family announced that she passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday. She was an icon through her life, and as First Lady Laura Bush presented Zoe Dell with the Ford’s Theater Lincoln Medal at the White House in 2006, she said, “Few women can claim to be a dancer, a model, a huntress, an aviator, a philanthropist and a pirate…Zoe Dell Lantis Nutter is one of them.”

Congressman Mike Turner released a statement upon learning of her passing, saying, “I am saddened to hear of the passing of a Dayton icon and one of my dear friends, Zoe Dell Nutter. She was a dancer, philanthropist, educator, and, above all, a pioneer for women in aviation. Few people approach life with the passion and energy that Zoe Dell did. She was a blessing to our community and leaves behind a legacy of greatness.”

A private funeral service will be held, with a public memorial to be scheduled at a later date.