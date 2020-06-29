Zion Baptist Church hosting drive-thru testing site

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Zion Baptist Church is working with Primary Health Solutions to facilitate a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site Monday, June 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Primary Health Solutions will set up in the churches parking lot.

Those interested are asked to call 937-535-5060 to schedule a virtual visit before scheduling for a test.

