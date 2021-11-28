DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One Dayton church is celebrating its 150th anniversary on Sunday, November 28.

Founded on November 30, 1870, Zion Baptist Church was the first Black Baptist church to be formed in Dayton, Ohio. According to the church website, this church was where the Dayton NAACP was formally organized in 1915.

The church reached its 150th anniversary on November 30, 2020, but the church was unable to celebrate due to pandemic restrictions.

Zion Baptist Church will be holding a banquet and worship service on Sunday to commemorate its long history. The event will be held from 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm at the Holiday Inn Dayton/Fairborn at 2800 Presidential Drive, the release said, and features gospel music by C. Baccus Band and No Drama singing Group, as well as a dance performance by Dayton Contemporary Dance Company.

“We are proud of our heritage and the importance of Zion Baptist Church in the history of the city of Dayton, Ohio,” said Reverend Dr. Rockney C. Carter, Senior Pastor, Zion Baptist Church. “It has been our privilege to serve the Dayton community for 150 years. We are especially excited because we could not celebrate last year due to the pandemic.”

All proceeds from the event will be given to St. Vincent de Paul.

