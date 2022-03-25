DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – For the first time in two years, Miami Valley hospital has zero COVID-19 patients.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roberto Colon said Friday’s announcement is huge improvement from where the hospital stood just two months ago

“This has truly been a roller coaster with sharp ups and downs,” Colon said.

As of Friday, across the entire Miami Valley region, there are 12 total COVID-19 hospitalizations according to the Ohio Hospital Association. That is down 98% from 60 days ago.

For Miami Valley Hospital, this means they no longer need a dedicated COVID unit, and a return to business as normal, whatever that will be.

“We know that COVID has changed the landscape and has really altered our operations permanently,” Colon said. “We are going to have to continue to contend with COVID in the background.”

Colon said the reason we’re here is because of the heroic work by their staff.

“To come into work and to put in work during some of the most difficult times some of us have ever seen in health care,” Colon said.

It’s also because of the community doing their part to stop the spread, Colon said.

“It has really been a tremendous community effort to get everyone through this,” Colon said.

While this milestone is reason for celebration, there’s still some uncertainty on the road ahead.

“We are not done with COVID, but I also don’t believe that we are going to be having the same types of peaks that we had to contend with over the last three to four months,” Colon said.

As we move forward, Colon said he hopes we’ll see answers to questions like will COVID-19 be around forever, or become seasonal? And how often will we need boosters?