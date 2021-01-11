YWCA’s invites Miami Valley to 21-day racial equality and social justice challenge after violence in D.C.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The President and CEO of the Dayton YWCA, Shannon Isom, released a statement condemning the violent attack in the U.S. capital on January 6.

The YWCA is also inviting the Miami Valley to participate in the 21-Day Racial Equity and Social Justice challenge in response to the violence. Audrey Starr, director of Marketing and Communication with the YWCA, says for anyone feeling upset by the riots and invigorated to do something to change the current climate, the challenge is an opportunity to do that.

“You can use that energy, whatever it might be, to learn how you can make a difference right here at the ground level in the Miami Valley,” said Starr. “It is [The YWCA’s] role to step up and; not only speak out against that but also, offer tools and resources that will continue to do the work every single day to educate and empower.

The email-based challenge starts on April 1. This is the fourth year the YWCA of Dayton is having this challenge, and they say they got the idea from a YWCA in Cleveland. The challenge can be done alone or in a group. Starr suggests inviting students, employees, friends, neighbors and more to participate.

“Whether its listening to a podcast, whether its reading an article whether its working through some interactive handouts and online exercises it is really geared towards helping you carve out dedicated time and space to build better social justice habits,” she explained.

Signing up for the challenge will also give participants access to Facebook groups for discussion and reflection on the learning activities.

Registration is open now for the challenge. To learn more, click here.