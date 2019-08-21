YWCA workers walk out in protest of gun violence

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A walk out was planned at 9:37 a.m. Wednesday for businesses in the 937 community to stand up against gun violence.

One by one, about 30 staff members of the YWCA Dayton filtered outside lining Third Street Wednesday morning.

“Not only do we have to do the work on the inside but we have to show and display our work on our mission on the outside,” says Shannon Isom, CEO & President of YWCA Dayton.

It was a display of solidarity within the 937 community at exactly 9:37 a.m.

“In honor of our 937 area code, we could all come together and stand up and speak out against gun violence,” states Audrey Starr, Director of Marketing and Communications of YWCA Dayton.

It goes along with the YWCA’s mission of eliminating racism and empowering women.

For some, the walk-out was personal.

“I live in the Oregon District, you know. I live about probably 200 feet away from where the shooting occurred,” says Sarah Wolf-Knight, Grants & Advocacy Manager of YWCA Dayton.

For everyone who took part, it was a way to push for a safer world and demand change.

“It’s time to heal. It’s time to change some structural policy,” states Isom.

“We work around violence and trauma each and every day, and so whenever something happens in the community that we know is going to cause more trauma is really going to affect people and impact people in that realm, we are the first to say how can we help and how can we be a voice,” says Starr.

