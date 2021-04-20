YWCA to open new location in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – A nearly 20-acre space in Huber Heights is now the newest program location for YWCA Dayton.

The organization currently operates six locations across Montgomery and Preble counties.

The new location on 7650 Timbercrest Drive consists of 11 buildings. It includes seven residential units, a 20,000-square-foot administration building with community meeting space, and green space with a gazebo, picnic shelter, and trail.

“This was an incredible opportunity,” said Shannon Isom, president and CEO. “We are not out to grow for the sake of growth; based on our history, based on our relationships, based on the work we’ve done for more than a century, we’ve been presented with an opportunity to live out our

mission and serve the needs of our community, in collaboration, differently than we ever have before.”

The campus will open in phases, with initial use focused on administrative functions, youth programming, and community rentals, including long-term small business leases.

YWCA Dayton will hold an outdoor ribbon cutting on Saturday, April 24 at 10 a.m. at the Huber Heights location.